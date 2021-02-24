How do I buy Basic Attention Token (BAT)?

Basic Attention Token (BAT) powers a new blockchain-based digital advertising platform that seeks to solve the "endemic inefficiencies and privacy violations hobbling the digital ad industry." With the Brave Browser, users are rewarded for viewing advertisements and advertisers are able to target their ads while preserving privacy. The Basic Attention Token is the currency for this ecosystem - advertisers pay publishers with it and users are rewarded with BAT for viewing ads. BAT can be purchased on a number of exchanges; you can follow these instructions to buy it on Coinbase.