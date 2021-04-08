How can I buy Holo (HOT)?

Trading a crypto asset before it arrives at major US exchanges takes a few extra steps. If you are not comfortable transferring crypto between an exchange and a software wallet, learn more elsewhere before trying this at home.

There are two altcoins with the ticker HOT. This answer refers to the Holochain project (not the "Hydro Protocol"). Holo token will be swapped at a later date for HoloFuel. Holo token is a placeholder for HoloFuel.

Buy ETH at an exchange such as Coinbase Transfer the ETH to a Uniswap compatible wallet that supports ERC-20 tokens Link the wallet to Uniswap Use Uniswap to convert ETH to HOT in your wallet. Make sure to check Etherscan to verify you are buying the correct HOT token

Here is a summary of how to purchase $HOT: