How can I buy Tezos (XTZ)?

The Tezos (XTZ) blockchain was one of the first to use the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, as opposed to the energy hogging proof-of-work mechanism used by Bitcoin and other blockchains. Owners of Tezos and other POS cryptocurrencies are able to "stake" their holdings (actually known as "baking" in Tezos), meaning they commit their tokens to facilitate validating transactions on the blockchain and thereby earn rewards - basically earning interest.

U.S. citizens can invest in Tezos (XTZ) through Coinbase by following these instructions (jump to step 7 if you already have a Coinbase account).