How to use Enjin Wallet for your cryptocurrency on iPhone

While the cryptocurrency craze is decidedly down from its preposterous December '17 peak, there is still plenty of profit to be made in the space, and plenty of legitimate coins/tokens with real world applicability. Though many of the crypto coins out there are smoke and mirrors, blockchain technology is very real and it is set to disrupt just about everything in the next few decades.

Enjin Coin is looking to change the the video game industry in a big way by offering a platform that gives gamers true ownership of their virtual goods and allows them to trade them quickly and securely, with said items being stored in Enjin Wallet. But even if you have no interest in gaming or even trading ENJ coin, Enjin Wallet can hold Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and all ERC-20 tokens, and has plans to add other altcoins in the future.

Enjin Wallet first came out for Android and is considered exceptionally secure, with two independent layers of encryption, a secure keyboard designed to prevent data sniffing and keyloggers, plus encrypted memory for data storage. With crypto exchanges under constant attack by hackers, it is highly advisable to get your coins into a wallet, and the Enjin Wallet is a good option.

Enjin Wallet is now available for iOS, here's how to get started with it: