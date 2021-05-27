How to set price alerts for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on iPhone

Anybody who day trades cryptocurrencies or stocks knows that there are all kinds of indicators that one can watch in order to make hopefully sound trading decisions. Obviously one of these is simply the price. You might want to buy Bitcoin when it drops to a certain price, but unless you are glued to your computer screen all day long watching the charts, you are going to need an alert. Obviously an advanced trader could easily just set up a limit purchase order for this particular scenario, but maybe you just want to be made aware when a certain price is hit, so you can take a look at other indicators, or trade other cryptos since many of them follow Bitcoin's movements so closely. Coinbase, which is the most popular crypto marketplace for U.S. citizens, unfortunately doesn't let you set up custom notifications, it simply alerts you when there are significant movements (like 5% up or down, etc.). The best app for customizing your own alerts is probably TradingView, which is a long time favorite charting app used by stock, forex and crypto traders alike.

Here's how to set up price alerts for your favorite cryptocurrencies on TradingView: