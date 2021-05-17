Can I report police in Apple Maps?

Yes, Apple Maps supports crowd-sourced hazards such as Accidents and Speed Checks. These features are already familiar to users of Waze and Google Maps.

To report police on the road, you can tell Siri "I see a speed check" or something similar. Otherwise the Report menu can be accessed by following these steps:

While navigating, tap the menu arrow in the bottom right corner Tap the Report button Choose Speed Check to report police activity en route

Other Apple Maps users will be alerted to the location of the police as they drive by.