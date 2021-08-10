Does my iPhone support AR walking directions?

Can I see augmented reality Apple Maps directions on my iPhone? Does my old iPhone show AR walking directions in Google Maps?
Apple Maps launched AR walking directions with iOS 15. These augmented reality features use the camera to capture your iPhone's surroundings, adding real-time directions onto the live image. Only recent iPhone models are compatible with AR waking directions.
The following iPhone models support AR walking directions in Apple Maps:
- iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone SE 2nd generation (2020)
- iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XS and XS Max
- iPhone XR
tags:
Comments
Add new comment