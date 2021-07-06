How to install font keyboards on iPhone

iPhone fonts

The iPhone supports a variety of custom fonts across many system and third-party apps. Fonts can add a fresh design element to documents or social media posts, and make communications more interesting by emphasizing text. The process of using custom fonts on the iPhone takes a few steps to set up.

Before typing with a different font, a third-party app offering new font keyboards can be installed from the App Store. Follow these steps to get custom font keyboards up and running on the iPhone or iPad:

  1. Launch the App Store and search for fonts
    2. App Store font search
  2. Choose an app and install. Most font apps offer a free trial period and subscription options
  3. Navigate to Settings -> [Font App Name] -> Keyboards
    4. Grant access to keyboard app 1
  4. Give the app you installed full access to the iOS keyboard
    5. Grant access to keyboard app 2
  5. To type with the custom font keyboard, long press the globe icon and select [Font App Name]
    6. Font keyboard

