How can I turn off Apple TV keyboard notifications?

Can I stop the Apple TV from sending a keyboard alert to my iPhone? How to disable keyboard notifications on Apple TV?
Entering a search field on the Apple TV sends a notification automatically to linked iOS devices. This provides an easy way to access the keyboard on an iPhone or iPad to type text directly on Apple TV.
There is no option to disable Apple TV keyboard notifications on iOS 14.8 and later.On earlier versions of iOS, these keyboard alerts can be switched off:
- Navigate to Settings -> Notifications -> Apple TV Keyboard
- Toggle Allow Notifications -> OFF (grey switch)
