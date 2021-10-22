How to adjust volume on Apple Watch

Apple Watch has so many customizations and adjustments it can be hard to keep track of it all. After setting up a new Apple Watch or pairing the watch with a new iPhone, the volume may default at the maximum level. Every alert and Siri prompt can be quite loud coming from your wrist. Turns out there's more than one way to adjust the volume on Apple Watch.

First of all, alarms and alert notification sounds are controlled separately from Siri. Adjusting the volume for alerts does not change Siri's feedback, however the voice assistant's loudness can also be changed. As with many settings, the Apple Watch volume can be changed directly on the watch or from the Apple Watch app on iPhone.

Follow these steps to change the sound volume on Apple Watch:

Change Apple Watch alert/alarm volume

Launch Settings on Apple Watch Scroll down and tap Sounds & Haptics Adjust the volume using the buttons or tap the slider and turn the Digital Crown This can also be done in the Apple Watch app on iPhone. Navigate to the My Watch tab -> Sounds & Haptics

Change Apple Watch Siri volume