Powerbeats Pro celebrates 75 years of NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is celebrating its 75-year anniversary throughout the 2021-22 season. Apple is joining the party with special edition NBA-branded Beats Powerbeats Pro. Canadian retailer Better helped design the ivory-colored wireless earphones, with the NBA logo on one side and blue and red ear tips to match. The Better logo is featured on the opposite side, with the Beats logo featured in blue and red as well.

The latest Powerbeats Pro design was announced by Apple today:

The latest collaboration between Beats and the NBA brings a mix of nostalgia and everlasting quality with Canadian based brand and retailer Better(TM) Gift Shop to create a special edition set of Powerbeats Pro.

Powerbeats Pro earphones launched in May 2019 and feature the Apple H1 audio chip. Each earbud offers full volume and track controls, with sweat and water resistance for tough workout conditions. Multiple eartips provide the best fit, while adjustable ear hooks ensure the earphones stay put when needed. Powerbeats Pro deliver balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation for up to nine hours of listening time.

Powerbeats Pro can deliver over 24 hours of listening time when using the charging case, and add 1.5 hours of playback with a 5-minute Fast Fuel charge when the batteries are low. The H1 chip means an improved Bluetooth connection speed with less interference and a longer range. Powerbeats Pro are compatible with Find My to locate missing earbuds on a map or with an audible alert.

The special edition NBA Powerbeats Pro are available at the Beats official website starting on February 19 at 12:00 EST (9:00 PST) for $249.99.