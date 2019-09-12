Apple launches AppleCare+ for AirPods, Beats headphones

Apple has announced AppleCare+ products for several models of headphones, such as AirPods, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Studio3 Wireless. For $29, owners of eligible headphones get complete AppleCare+ coverage including accidental damage repairs. AppleCare+ for Headphones does not cover loss or theft.

AppleCare+ extends Apple's one year warranty coverage to two years, and extends Apple support from 90 days to the two year period. The plans also provide up to two incidents of accidental damage repair for a fee of $29. For comparison, replacement AirPods cost $69 each, with battery service alone running $49 each.

What's covered?

Eligible headphones

Battery

Charging cable

Accidental damage, up to two incidents ($29 fee)

Which headphones are eligible?

AirPods

Beats EP

Beats Pro

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Beats Studio3 Wireless

BeatsX

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats3 Wireless

AppleCare+ for Headphones can be purchased with a new pair of headphones, or added within 60 days of the original purchase date.