Does the iPhone SE have MagSafe?

No, the iPhone SE 3rd generation (2022) does not support MagSafe accessories.

This means MagSafe chargers, cases, and external battery packs cannot be used with the iPhone SE. Apple introduced MagSafe on the iPhone 12. The feature makes it possible to attach accessories to the back of the iPhone via internal magnets.

It was speculated by some that Apple would add MagSafe to the iPhone SE in 2022, however this prediction did not come true.