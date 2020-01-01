What is the AppleCare+ theft / loss deductible for iPhone SE?

How much will it cost to replace my iPhone SE with AppleCare? Is there a theft deductible on AppleCare+ coverage for iPhone SE? What are the AppleCare fees for a lost iPhone SE?
AppleCare+ extends the iPhone SE one-year limited warranty and 90 days of technical support to two years. Pricing for two-year coverage plans on the 2020 iPhone SE are as follows:
- $3.99 per month or $79.00
- $7.99 per month or $149.00
AppleCare+
AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss
AppleCare+ covers up to two incidents of accidental damage every 24 months on the iPhone SE (second generation). AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss covers up to two incidents of accidental damage, theft, and loss every 24 months.
Click here to see AppleCare+ incident service fees and deductibles. AppleCare+ can be purchased within 60 days of your iPhone SE purchase.
tags:
Comments
Add new comment