What is the AppleCare+ theft / loss deductible for iPhone SE?

AppleCare+ extends the iPhone SE one-year limited warranty and 90 days of technical support to two years. Pricing for two-year coverage plans on the 2020 iPhone SE are as follows:

AppleCare+ $3.99 per month or $79.00

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss $7.99 per month or $149.00

AppleCare+ covers up to two incidents of accidental damage every 24 months on the iPhone SE (second generation). AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss covers up to two incidents of accidental damage, theft, and loss every 24 months.

Click here to see AppleCare+ incident service fees and deductibles. AppleCare+ can be purchased within 60 days of your iPhone SE purchase.