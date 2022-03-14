What is the meaning of 5G status icons on iPhone?

Currently the entire iPhone lineup including the iPhone SE supports 5G wireless connectivity. 5G provides lower latency and faster transfer speeds over 4G or LTE networks. There are several different bands / frequencies which may appear via icons in the iOS status bar when in use:

- higher frequency 5G with some mmWave (T-Mobile “5G Ultra Capacity”) 5G E - actually just 4G with enhancements (AT&T "5G Evolution")