What are the masks on my Apple Watch screen?

When the orange mask icon appears on Apple Watch, the device is in Theater Mode.

Theater Mode keeps the Apple Watch in Silent Mode and keeps the screen dark. By preventing notification sounds and keeping the screen off, Theater Mode minimized distractions when watching a movie or live performance in public. The screen stays dark with Theater Mode engaged even if the Always On feature is used.

To turn on the screen, tap it or press any button. Turning the Digital Crown will also turn on the screen while in Theater Mode. To turn off Theater Mode, launch the Control Center and tap the Theater Mode button (two masks).