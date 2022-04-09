Which iPhone has the largest battery?

The 2022 iPhone SE (3rd generation) has the largest battery of any iPhone to date. The iPhone SE battery capacity is 2,018 mAh, giving this device the longest battery life of any iPhone.

Even with 5G capabilities built-in, the iPhone SE 3 extends battery life thanks to the incredibly power-efficient A15 Bionic chipset. The A15 is fabricated using a 5nm process, saving battery power overall. According to Apple, video playback on a single charge is rated at up to 15 hours, with up to 10 hours of streaming video, and 50 hours audio playback.

The third-generation iPhone SE battery is larger than its predecessor, which had a 1,642 mAh lithium-ion battery.