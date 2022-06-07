Can I install iOS 16 on my iPhone?

What iPhone models support iOS 16? Is my old iPhone compatible with iOS 16?
Every year there are some iPhone models that can't support the latest version of iOS. While Apple supports hardware for many years, at some point there are limitations preventing an update.
iOS 16 cannot be installed on the iPhone 7 and earlier. This means that the iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and original iPhone SE (1st generation) are stuck on iOS 15.Here is the complete list of iPhones that are compatible with iOS 16:
- All iPhone 14 models
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
tags: