Can I install iOS 16 on my iPhone?

Every year there are some iPhone models that can't support the latest version of iOS. While Apple supports hardware for many years, at some point there are limitations preventing an update.

iOS 16 cannot be installed on the iPhone 7 and earlier. This means that the iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and original iPhone SE (1st generation) are stuck on iOS 15.

All iPhone 14 models

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

Here is the complete list of iPhones that are compatible with iOS 16: