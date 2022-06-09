What are Focus filters on iPhone?

How can I use Focus Filters on iPhone? What is Focus Mode on iPhone?
Focus settings on iPhone deliver a more personalized experience on iOS 16 and later. Focus makes it possible to filter notifications from apps depending on your current activity. Focus filters are divided into different categories as follows:
- Driving
- Fitness
- Gaming
- Mindfulness
- Personal
- Custom
These filters can be applied to the following apps and system modes:
- Calendar
- Messages
- Safari
- Dark Mode
- Low Power Mode
Once a Focus mode is launched, the iPhone delivers content based on user settings. This can help minimize distractions when accomplishing specific tasks.
