What are Focus filters on iPhone?

Focus settings on iPhone deliver a more personalized experience on iOS 16 and later. Focus makes it possible to filter notifications from apps depending on your current activity. Focus filters are divided into different categories as follows:

Driving

Fitness

Gaming

Mindfulness

Personal

Custom

These filters can be applied to the following apps and system modes:

Calendar

Mail

Messages

Safari

Dark Mode

Low Power Mode

Once a Focus mode is launched, the iPhone delivers content based on user settings. This can help minimize distractions when accomplishing specific tasks.