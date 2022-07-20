Can I take a screenshot on Apple Watch?

How can I take a screenshot on Apple Watch? How do I grab a screenshot of the Apple Watch display?

Apple Watch how to take screenshots

Yes, to take a screenshot on Apple Watch press the Digital Crown and side button at the same time. The image of the screen is captured to the iPhone Photos app.

Prior to taking a screenshot, this feature must be enabled on the Apple Watch. Follow these steps to allow screenshots on Apple Watch:

  1. Navigate to Settings -> General -> Screenshots
  2. Toggle Enable Screenshots -> ON (green switch)

Apple Watch screenshots can also be enabled using the Apple Watch iPhone app. Check in the My Watch tab under General -> Enable Screenshots.

Apple Watch