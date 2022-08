When is the iOS 16 release date?

For ten years straight, Apple has released an update to its mobile operating system in September.

Apple is expected to hold its iPhone 14 keynote event on September 7, 2022. This most likely means the public launch of iOS 16 taking place on Friday, September 16.

iOS 15: Monday, September 20, 2021

iOS 14: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

iOS 13: Thursday, September 19, 2019

iOS 12: Monday, September 17, 2018

iOS 11: Tuesday, September 19, 2017

iOS 10: Tuesday, September 13, 2016

iOS 9: Wednesday, September 16, 2015

iOS 8: Wednesday, September 17, 2014

iOS 7: Wednesday, September 18, 2013

iOS 6: Wednesday, September 19, 2012

Here is a list of past iOS release dates in September: