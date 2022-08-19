What is the battery capacity of my iPhone 13?

How large is the battery in my iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini? How many mAh is the iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max battery?
iPhone batteries have increased in size and capacity over the years. While the original iPhone had a 1400 mAh battery, the iPhone 13 Pro Max power pack is over 310% larger. Processors and displays are engineered to be more efficient, however the demands placed on the latest mobile devices have also skyrocketed.
While there is battery information available under Settings -> Battery, the specifications of the lithium-ion cells are not included. Here is the battery capacity in milliamp hours (and watt hours) for all iPhone 13 models:
- iPhone 13 mini: 2406 mAh (9.6 Wh)
- iPhone 13: 3227 mAh (12.4 Wh)
- iPhone 13 Pro: 3095 mAh (12 Wh)
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4352 mAh (16.8 Wh)
