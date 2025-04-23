How to set a custom battery charge limit on iPhone

Submitted by Penelope Wang on
Apple’s latest iOS 18.4 update finally lets you decide exactly how full your iPhone should get during every recharge. Instead of the old one-size-fits-all “80 % cap,” you can now stop at 80, 85, 90, 95, or 100 percent—giving you a simple way to slow battery wear without living on a charger.
The charge-limit slider appears on iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max and all newer models. Earlier devices stick with the classic Optimized Battery Charging toggle.
How to set up a custom battery charge limit
- Update first: Go to Settings -> General -> Software Update and install iOS 18.4 (or later)
- Open Settings -> Battery -> Charging
- Turn on Charge Limit if you haven’t already
- Drag the slider to your preferred ceiling: 80, 85, 90, 95, or 100 %
- Close the Settings app. Your iPhone will now pause charging whenever it reaches the chosen level
You can tweak the slider at any time; the new limit takes effect the next time the phone connects to power.iOS studies your recent usage and will suggest a limit—frequent travelers often see 95 %, while office-bound owners get nudged toward 85 %. Following the suggestion usually balances longevity with daily convenience. If you plug in overnight and can top up during the day, 85 % yields the best long-term health gains.
Need a full tank for a big day? Hop back to Battery -> Charging, slide to 100 %, and let the phone top off. Once you disconnect, reset the limit to your usual value so nightly charging stays battery-friendly.
Lithium-ion packs age fastest when they sit at high voltage and high temperature. By capping the maximum charge, you shorten the time the battery spends in that stress zone, preserving capacity and delaying the day you need a replacement. Combine the new slider with cool charging environments and you’ll squeeze even more life out of your iPhone.
With iOS 18.4’s granular charge limit, extending battery health is literally a one-slider fix—no accessories, shortcuts, or weird charging rituals required.