How can I force restart iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Pro?

When the iPhone freezes or gets stuck it can become unresponsive. If your touch screen or buttons aren't doing anything, iOS may be experiencing a problem or app crash.

Sometimes the iPhone cannot even be turned off. Physical buttons are the only way to force restart an iPhone and clear up the issue.

Quickly press and release the volume up button Quickly press and release the volume down button Press and hold the side/power button until you see the Apple symbol Release the side/power button and the iPhone will restart

Follow these steps to force reboot the iPhone 14 and later: