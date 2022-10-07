When does iPhone Always-On display turn off?

Does the iPhone Always-on display ever turn off? What makes the the iPhone 14 Pro sleep?
One of the biggest changes to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is the Always-On display. While this feature delivers updated information on Lock Screen widgets, some iPhone owners are concerned it will drain battery life unnecessarily. Some choose to disable the Always-On display in Settings.
Rest assured, iOS is designed to preserve battery life, even with the Always-On display. There are situations where the Always-On screen sleeps automatically. Here are the times when the Always-On display turns off:
- When Low Power Mode is enabled
- The iPhone is connected to CarPlay
- The iPhone is in a bag or pocket
- When the iPhone is face down
- When a paired Apple Watch moves away from the iPhone
- The iPhone has not been used for a while
- When using Continuity Camera
- When Sleep Focus is enabled
