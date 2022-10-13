How can I see extensions in the Files app on iPhone?

By default, the Files app on iPhone hides filename extensions. For those who are familiar with file extensions, they are an easy way to determine a file type. Images, audio files, documents, PDFs, and more each have their own file extensions found at the end of the filename.

Follow these steps to view file extensions in the Files app on iPhone:

See one file's extension quickly

Launch the Files app Open a folder and long press the file Select Get Info to see the complete filename and kind

Show all filename extensions in Files

Launch the Files app Open a folder and tap the More (...) button Tap View Options -> Show All Extensions

Once enabled, all files display complete filenames including the extension.