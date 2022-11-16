Do AirPods 3 have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency technologies help to manage external sounds when wearing AirPods. Outward-facing microphones detect external sounds, which are cancelled out with anti-noise. Transparency mode can be used to listen to sounds outside of the AirPods, letting outside noise into your ear.

Only AirPods Pro models support Active Noise Cancellation. The AirPods (3rd generation) do not have Active Noise Cancellation or transparency mode.