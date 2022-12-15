How do I get incoming iPhone calls in full screen?

How can I restore full screen iPhone calls? Can I stop iPhone calls from showing a banner?

iOS incoming call settings

Apple first introduced incoming call banners with iOS 14. When the iPhone is unlocked and a FaceTime or voice call arrives, the banner is designed to be less obtrusive. Instead of interrupting whatever app is in use on the screen, the banner notifies of an incoming call without blocking everything.

For iPhone owners who prefer to get a full-screen notification of incoming calls, this option can be restored. Follow these steps to switch off incoming call banners:

  1. Navigate to Settings -> Phone
  2. Tap Incoming Calls -> Full Screen

iPhone Calling