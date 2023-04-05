What is Wide Spectrum mode on iPhone?

How can I make sounds around me louder on iPhone? Can I include background noise on iPhone?
The iPhone features different Mic Modes while on a phone call or speaking on FaceTime. Wide Spectrum delivers enhanced ambient noise using the built in microphone to pick up sounds in the room, or nearby music. Background sounds are increased by this filter, improving the sensitivity to ambient noise on calls.
For those with iOS 16.4 or later installed, Wide Spectrum mode can be toggled from the Control Center when connected.
