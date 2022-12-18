How can I change the name of my iPhone hotspot?

By default the name of your Personal Hotspot matches the name of your iPhone. Usually this is set by iOS to be simply the name associated with your Apple ID. For example, when Bob connects to his Wi-Fi hotspot it appears as "Bob's iPhone".

If you are interested in changing the hotspot name, you must change the name of your iPhone. This can help distinguish your device from others in the area, or an iPhone that has a generic name.

Navigate to Settings -> General -> About Tap Name Enter a name then tap Done

Follow these steps to change your iPhone name and how the Personal Hotspot is labeled:

Now every time you connect to your iPhone via Personal Hotspot or AirDrop, the revised name appears.