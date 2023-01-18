Can I use my iPhone as a USB drive?

Yes, files can be stored on the iPhone similar to an external USB drive. The only catch is that files must be synced using the Finder (Mac) or with iTunes or Apple Devices (Windows). Files can most easily be stored inside an iOS app folder.

Any file format can be stored in iPhone apps that support file transfer, even if the app can't open or edit the file. Some apps that can save files include VLC media player, Documents, Secure File Manager, and Total files.

After one of these apps is installed, connect your iPhone to the computer. Browse your iPhone from the Finder (Mac) or with iTunes or Apple Devices (Windows). Copy files from your computer to the iPhone app folder (e.g. VLC media player) under thetab.