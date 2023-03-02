Where is the Waze iOS widget?

Ever since 2014, Waze has offered its users an iPhone widget. The Waze iOS widget provides quick directions to preset locations directly from the widgets home screen. The feature was set to be discontinued, and has been removed from the Waze app in version 4.92.

It's not clear whether Waze plans to incorporate a lock screen widget or new home screen widget in a future iPhone update. For now, Waze widget fans must launch the app to start navigation.