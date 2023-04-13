Apple TV gets Netflix Basic with Ads

The long awaited ad-supported tier of Netflix has finally come to the Apple TV. Netflix has updated its tvOS app to include its ad-supported subscription tier, which brings a lower-cost option to Netflix viewers. The service is officially named "Basic with Ads" and first arrived on other platforms starting in November 2022.

Current users of Netflix will need to update the app to version 2.3.0 or later on Apple TV to join the ad-supported service. Netflix Basic with Ads can also be watched on Amazon Fire, Android, Google TV, Mac, and compatible smart TV units. Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD owners can join the party in countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the United States, and more.

If your Apple TV has not been updated, attempting to watch Netflix Basic with Ads delivers the error message "Your plan does not support streaming on this device". Just hop over to the App Store and navigate to Netflix for an update. Netflix engineers were able to resolve software issues that prevented ad-supported playback on certain devices.

What is Netflix Basic with Ads?

Netflix Basic with Ads offers a less expensive plan with a monthly cost of $6.99. Of course, this means watching content requires seeing five minutes of 15-30 second-long advertisements during each hour. Another limitation is that some shows and movies (roughly 5-10 percent of the Netflix catalog) are not available for streaming on Basic with Ads. Resolution is capped at 720p HD quality and Netflix does not allow downloading for offline viewing on its lowest tier subscription.

Netflix joins competing services such as HBO Max, Hulu, and Paramount+ in offering an ad-supported subscription tier. The cheapest Netflix subscription without ads is Netflix Basic, which costs $9.99 per month.