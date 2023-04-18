How do I disable "Contact Joined Telegram" alerts on iPhone?

Telegram is a popular messaging app, which has a feature that delivers notifications to iPhone users whenever a contact from their list joins Telegram. While this can be useful in encouraging users to connect with their friends on Telegram, it can also be an unwelcome annoyance for some users. Luckily there is a simple way to disable "Contact Joined Telegram" notifications on an iPhone. Once configured, Telegram stops sending these notifications every time a known person joins the app.

Follow these steps to quit receiving "Contact Joined Telegram" notifications on iPhone: