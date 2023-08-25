How can I clean my Apple Watch band?

Keeping Apple Watch bands clean and free of germs can be accomplished with a few simple materials. For most bands that are not leather, gently wipe the band's exterior with a nonabrasive, lint-free cloth. If necessary, lightly dampen the cloth with water. Make sure the band is dry before reattaching to the watch.

Solo Loop, Sport Band, Nike Sport Band, Ocean Band, and metal bands can be safely disinfected with a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes. A mild hypoallergenic hand soap can also be used.

When it comes to leather bands, be careful not to soak the band in water. When using a nonabrasive, lint-free cloth to wipe the leather, only slightly dampen the cloth if needed. Make sure the band is completely dry before reattaching to the watch, and do not allow the leather band to dry in sunlight or high humidity locations.

To avoid damage to all bands, do NOT use bleach or hydrogen peroxide-based products. Never use harsh cleaning agents or abrasive cleaning tools.