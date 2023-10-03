Does iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Pro have a SIM card slot?

Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models do not include a physical SIM card slot. Instead, they exclusively support eSIM (embedded SIM) technology, a digital alternative that offers several advantages.

eSIM technology enables users to activate a cellular plan from their carrier without the need for a physical SIM card. What sets these models apart is their ability to accommodate eight or more eSIMs, allowing users to manage multiple phone numbers or cellular plans simultaneously.

Activation of eSIMs on the iPhone 15 series is a straightforward process. Users can either opt for eSIM Carrier Activation, where carriers assign an eSIM during the purchase, or choose eSIM Quick Transfer, transferring the eSIM from a previous iPhone. These methods simplify the setup process, ensuring that the device is ready to use right out of the box.

It's important to note that in the United States, if you purchase an iPhone 14 model or later, the device will activate with an eSIM. However, users should confirm eSIM support and activation options with their specific carriers, as availability may vary by region and carrier. That being said, eSIM technology is not limited to specific regions, making it a global feature available to iPhone 15 users worldwide.

The absence of a physical SIM card slot contributes to a more streamlined and compact design, leaving more room for other components inside the device.