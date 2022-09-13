Does the iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Pro have a SIM card?

With the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple has fully transitioned to eSIM technology for US customers. This means US models of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max do not include a physical SIM card tray.

Ever since the iPhone XS launch in 2018, all iPhone models have included eSIM in addition to physical SIM card trays. Apple continues to offer this configuration for non-US customers.

All iPhone 14 models feature dual eSIM support for two phone numbers. Apple states that the iPhone 14 removes the SIM tray for US models, enabling users to more quickly and easily set up their device.