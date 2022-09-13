Does my wireless carrier support eSIM?

Apple has moved to eSIM only for US customers. This means the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max do not include a physical SIM card tray.

Not all carriers support eSIM yet. With the launch of iPhone 14, eSIM works across major US carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Many smaller wireless service providers have not yet implemented eSIM support.

If you are not on a major US carrier, double check with your network before purchasing an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro. You may need to switch providers if they don't support the iPhone 14. More US carriers will add eSIM support over time.