How can I clean my titanium iPhone?

What cleaners are safe for titanium iPhones? How do I clean the iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max?
Apple has crafted the iPhone 15 Pro series with a titanium body. Some users have asked whether this material needs special attention when cleaning. In fact, the recommendations from Apple are the same as previous iPhone models.
What to avoid when cleaning titanium iPhone models
- Do not submerge the iPhone
- Compressed air is not recommended
- Do not use bleach or hydrogen peroxide
- Do not use anything abrasive to clean the iPhone
- Avoid spraying liquids onto the device
Best methods for cleaning titanium iPhones
- Use a clean microfiber cloth
- 70 percent isopropyl alcohol (spray it on the cloth first)
- Or use a prepackaged alcohol wipe
- Or use Clorox disinfectant wipes (without bleach) or another brand
Always make sure to unplug the iPhone before cleaning. A microfiber cloth slightly dampened with water can remove fingerprints from the titanium body and screen of the iPhone.
