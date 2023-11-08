How can I clean my titanium iPhone?

Apple has crafted the iPhone 15 Pro series with a titanium body. Some users have asked whether this material needs special attention when cleaning. In fact, the recommendations from Apple are the same as previous iPhone models.

What to avoid when cleaning titanium iPhone models

Do not submerge the iPhone

Compressed air is not recommended

Do not use bleach or hydrogen peroxide

Do not use anything abrasive to clean the iPhone

Avoid spraying liquids onto the device

Best methods for cleaning titanium iPhones

Use a clean microfiber cloth

70 percent isopropyl alcohol (spray it on the cloth first)

Or use a prepackaged alcohol wipe

Or use Clorox disinfectant wipes (without bleach) or another brand

Always make sure to unplug the iPhone before cleaning. A microfiber cloth slightly dampened with water can remove fingerprints from the titanium body and screen of the iPhone.