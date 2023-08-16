Does iPhone 15 Pro have an action button?

The iPhone 15 mute switch has been replaced with a customizable Action button. While this change has not been confirmed on final production models, case prototype leaks and supply chain sources indicate the Action button has been integrated into the iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

The Action button requires a smaller footprint than the mute switch, and depressing this button can deliver one of nine different options depending on user settings. The latest iOS 17 code reveals options for the Action button including the following: