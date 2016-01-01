Does the iPhone SE have a headphone jack?

iPhone SE (2nd generation)
The 2020 iPhone SE does not include a 3.5 mm headphone jack. iPhone SE owners must connect wired headphones with a Lightning connector or by using a Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter. Otherwise wireless headphones and earphones such as AirPods can be connected via Bluetooth.
Other Popular iPhone SE 2nd Generation FAQs
- Is the iPhone SE waterproof?
- Does the iPhone SE have wireless charging?
- How many megapixels is the iPhone SE camera?
- How much do the different iPhone SE models cost?
- Does the iPhone SE have a 3.5mm headphone jack?
iPhone SE (1st generation)
The first generation iPhone SE does include a headphone jack for listening to audio. It also includes other buttons and connectors found on earlier iPhone models, including Touch ID and a Lightning connector.
tags:
Comments
Add new comment