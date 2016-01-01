Does the iPhone SE have a headphone jack?

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

The 2020 iPhone SE does not include a 3.5 mm headphone jack. iPhone SE owners must connect wired headphones with a Lightning connector or by using a Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter. Otherwise wireless headphones and earphones such as AirPods can be connected via Bluetooth.

Other Popular iPhone SE 2nd Generation FAQs

iPhone SE (1st generation)

The first generation iPhone SE does include a headphone jack for listening to audio. It also includes other buttons and connectors found on earlier iPhone models, including Touch ID and a Lightning connector.