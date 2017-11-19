Vimeo delivers HDR video support to Apple devices

Vimeo continues its tradition of high-quality video streaming with updates designed to take advantage of the latest Apple devices. The iPhone X, Apple TV 4K and the latest iPad Pro models all support high dynamic range (HDR) video. Vimeo automatically detects HDR content and displays it on devices that support HDR playback.

Vimeo's support for HDR video is 10-bit, which means up to 1 billion colors can be displayed. This represents a jump from the 16 million colors possible with 8-bit video. Vimeo uses the latest HEVC/H.265 transcoding, which is fully supported by iOS on Apple's latest hardware.

Users looking for HDR content will see compatible videos labeled on Vimeo. Of course, anyone watching on the Apple TV 4K will need an HDR-capable 4K display to take advantage of these features. Vimeo's iOS app version 6.10.1 has an updated design for the iPhone X as well as bug fixes.

Vimeo offers ad-free video streaming and high-quality content from the world's top creators. Categories, collections and channels can be followed, and videos can be saved for offline viewing. Uploading and sharing videos directly from the app is also possible.

Get Vimeo free from iTunes on devices running iOS 9.0 or later.