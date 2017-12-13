How to cancel app subscriptions billed through iTunes

App subscriptions that are billed through iTunes, including Apple Music, Spotify, HBO Now, Hulu, Pandora, Netflix and the like, are easily managed in one place on your iPhone or iPad. Here's how to cancel a subscription through your device:

Open Settings and tap on your name, then tap on iTunes & App Store. Tap on your Apple ID, then tap "View Apple ID." You may have to sign in at this point. Tap on Subscriptions. Tap on the subscription you want to cancel. Tap on "Cancel Subscription."

That's all there is to it. Your subscription will remain active through the current pay period. If the you don't see the subscription you want to cancel you likely subscribed directly through the service and will have to go through its app to cancel it.