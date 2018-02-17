Apple releases HomePod tutorial videos

The official Apple Support YouTube channel has added several tutorial videos about HomePod. Each video is around a minute long, highlighting different features of Apple's smart speaker. New users and HomePod experts alike will find helpful tips along with links to related support documentation.

The longest video, titled "How to get the most from HomePod," runs through three minutes of HomePod tips and tricks. Playing music, taking a call on speakerphone, asking Siri questions, and more are all covered. HomePod videos currently published by Apple Support include:

How to get the most from HomePod

How to use Siri to play music on HomePod

How to use touch controls on HomePod

How to adjust HomePod settings

Apple Support has continued to add tutorial videos for a variety of tasks such as taking iPhone photographs, sending Mail attachments, updating iOS, and more. Look for more HomePod how-to videos to arrive on the Apple Support YouTube channel soon.