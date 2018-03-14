How to make your iPhone faster after it slows down

Like with any other computer your iPhone can become a bit sluggish after you've downloaded a few too many apps. Luckily there is a simple way to get your iPhone to start running faster again. All you have to do is clear your RAM.

Clearing your RAM removes information that isn't needed to free up memory and make your iPhone run smoother. Here's how:

Unlock your device so you're on the Home screen. Hold down the power button until you see the “slide to power off” screen. Let go of the power button. Hold down the power button for roughly 4-5 seconds.

That's it. If you open your App Switcher (double tap the Home button) you will see all your previously used apps are still open, they just have to reload since they were forced closed.

Some iPhone owners will claim this is pointless since iOS devices automatically manage their own RAM. While this is true in theory, we all know that Apple devices aren't perfect, and do suffer from the occasional meltdown, especially older phones. This is a quick way to help a cranky iPhone without having to restart your device.