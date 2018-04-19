Apple reveals Daisy recycling robot

Just in time for Earth Day, Apple has announced an update to its 2016 iPhone recycling robot Liam. The new system, named Daisy can extract parts and valuable metals from up to 200 iPhone devices per hour. Daisy is only one-third the length of Liam and is even made with some parts reused from Liam.

Apple plans to distribute around 10 Daisy units to locations around the globe. The company has its own GiveBack device recycling program, which seeks to simplify recycling for Apple customers. GiveBack offers free recycling and competitive trade-in offers on eligible devices. Daisy is capable of recovering materials from nine different versions of iPhone.

Through April 30th, Apple will send a donation to Conservation International for each device received for recycling. Conservation International was founded in 1987 and operates in over 30 countries. To celebrate Earth Day, Apple is rolling out a special challenge to Apple Watch owners on Saturday. Participants in a 30-minute workout on Sunday can earn unique Earth Day Challenge stickers in iMessage.

Apple also reiterated the company's commitment to its own environmental initiatives. For example, Apple's facilities are now powered with 100 percent clean energy. Apple is working with its manufacturing partners to introduce renewable energy throughout the supply chain.