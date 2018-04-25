Should I update my iPhone to iOS 11.3.1?

Apple released a relatively minor update to iOS 11.3 yesterday. iPhone owners may be wondering if installing iOS 11.3.1 is necessary to keep their devices operating in peak condition. Generally speaking, all iOS updates are important and should be installed. iOS 11.3.1 is no different, with several bug and security fixes included in the package.

Security

Security is always an important part of iPhone software updates. iOS 11.3.1 contains fixes for vulnerabilities discovered in Crash Reporter, LinkPresentation and WebKit. By keeping your iPhone up to date with the latest version of iOS, you can ensure that security gaps are plugged. This reduces the likelihood of problems on your iOS device down the line.

For more information see the Apple support document on the security content of iOS 11.3.1.

iPhone 8 owners may have a particular interest in updating to iOS 11.3.1. Like all iOS releases, there are unspecified bugs that have been fixed by Apple engineers. This version of iOS also includes a fix for a specific problem affecting iPhone 8 units that have had their display replaced with third-party (non-Apple) parts. On affected iPhones, the touch screen can stop working properly.

Installing iOS 11.3.1 should restore correct touch screen operation on the iPhone 8. Of course, Apple recommends having your iOS device serviced only by Apple or an authorized service provider.

Summary

In short, all iPhone owners should update to iOS 11.3.1. The update only takes a few minutes to install over-the-air (OTA) from Settings -> General -> Software Update. Look for major changes upcoming in the release of iOS 12 after this year's WWDC in June.