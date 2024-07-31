Stay secure with Apple's latest software updates

Apple has rolled out a comprehensive suite of updates for its devices, addressing numerous security vulnerabilities. This includes iOS 17.6, macOS Sonoma 14.6, iPadOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, tvOS 17.6, and visionOS 1.3. Each update focuses on critical security enhancements and bug fixes, making them essential for all users.

Key updates and features

macOS Sonoma 14.6: Notable for adding dual external display support to the M3 MacBook Pro, this update is crucial for improving productivity and enhancing security on macOS devices.

iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6: These updates address approximately 30 vulnerabilities, including zero-day exploits. Fixes cover various aspects, such as Siri, VoiceOver, Family Sharing, and core subsystems like the kernel and WebKit rendering engine. Though no new features are included, the security patches are significant, protecting against potential attacks.

Why update now?

How to update Apple devices

Security updates should never be ignored. They address vulnerabilities that can be exploited by malicious actors, potentially leading to unauthorized access or system crashes. For instance, one of the fixed issues allows an attacker to bypass privacy preferences, while another could enable viewing restricted content from the lock screen.

iPhone and iPad: Open the Settings app, navigate to General -> Software Update, and follow the prompts. Alternatively, connect the device to a Mac or PC running iTunes.

Mac: Go to Apple menu  -> About This Mac -> Software Update. Alternatively, use the App Store once the update is available.

Apple Watch: Ensure the watch is connected to Wi-Fi, then go to Settings -> General -> Software Update. Updates can also be initiated from the Apple Watch app on an iPhone.

Apple TV: Go to Settings -> System -> Software Updates.

Vision Pro: Updates can be installed directly via device settings.

Additional updates

Apple has also issued updates for older devices, ensuring continued security across its ecosystem. These include: