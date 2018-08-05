How to add music to your Instagram posts and story

Instagram has been on a roll recently, adding the ability to give your stories and posts a soundtrack just days after debuting a video chat feature. The app's 400 million daily users can now liven up their stories with 15 second clips of popular songs from Instagram's music library with just a few taps. Here's how to do it on iPhone:

Make sure you have the latest version of Instagram, open it and view a picture or video and tap the sticker button at the top. Tap the music sticker. Now you can choose songs from several categories. Once you have a song loaded you will have a seven second clip of the very beginning of the song by default. Slide the track right and left to get a clip from a different time in the song. Tap the play button to preview. Tap the duration button at the bottom to change the length of the clip. When you are finished, tap Done in the top right, then you can add it to your story or share it just like any other photo.