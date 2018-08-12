How to use Stickers, Filters and Animoji with the Messages camera

Submitted by Jon Reed on

How to use stickers, filters, Animoji and Memoji in Messages for iPhone and iPad.

With iOS 12, Apple encroaches on Snapchat's turf with a suite of new stickers and filters for the Messages camera, along with the ability to use Animoji and Memoji on FaceTime calls. While the Messages app has had stickers for some time now, they've been relegated to message threads; now you can paste them on photos you take with the app's camera, a feature that's been available on Snapchat for years and more recently on Instagram and Facebook. Here's how to use stickers, filters and Animoji with the Messages camera:

Stickers

  1. To add stickers, first take a photo with the camera tool in Messages (the camera icon to the left of the text box).
    2. How to use stickers, filters, Animoji and Memoji in Messages for iPhone and iPad.
  2. Next, tap the Effects button.
    3. How to use stickers, filters, Animoji and Memoji in Messages for iPhone and iPad.
  3. Now you can scroll left and right through your sticker packs. You will probably have at least a few from some of your apps, and you can always add more.
    4. How to use stickers, filters, Animoji and Memoji in Messages for iPhone and iPad.
  4. Select one and a pane of stickers will appear. You can maximize it by dragging it up.
    5. How to use stickers, filters, Animoji and Memoji in Messages for iPhone and iPad.
  5. Choose a sticker by tapping on it. Now it will appear in your photo and you can drag it to the desired location. When you are finished, tap "Done" in the top right corner.
    6. How to use stickers, filters, Animoji and Memoji in Messages for iPhone and iPad.
  6. Now you can send it as you would normally.
    7. How to use stickers, filters, Animoji and Memoji in Messages for iPhone and iPad.

Filters

  1. To add a filter, take a photo and tap the Effects button, same as with stickers. Tap the filters button.
    2. How to use stickers, filters, Animoji and Memoji in Messages for iPhone and iPad.
  2. Choose a filter. All the normal filters (from the edit menu in Photos) are available, plus several new ones that are only available for Messages - Comic Book, Comic Mono, Ink, Watercolor and Watercolor Mono. When you've made your choice, tap Done in the top right and send it as you normally would.
    3. How to use stickers, filters, Animoji and Memoji in Messages for iPhone and iPad.

Animoji & Memoji

  1. To use Animoji or Memoji, tap the camera icon, switch to the front facing camera, then tap Effects and the Animoji button.
    2. How to use stickers, filters, Animoji and Memoji in Messages for iPhone and iPad.
  2. Scroll through the Animoji until you get to the one you want. Tap the "X" button to close the selection drawer.
    3. How to use stickers, filters, Animoji and Memoji in Messages for iPhone and iPad.
  3. Now make your face and tap the shutter button to capture it.
    4. How to use stickers, filters, Animoji and Memoji in Messages for iPhone and iPad.
  4. Now you can send it as you normally would send an image.
    5. How to use stickers, filters, Animoji and Memoji in Messages for iPhone and iPad.

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
Guides
Messages
iOS 12